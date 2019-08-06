NFL Rumors: Patriots not planning to have Josh Gordon for 2019 season?

The New England Patriots have supported Josh Gordon amid his indefinite suspension. But that doesn't mean they expect him back on the field anytime soon.

In an interview Monday on WEEI's "Dale & Keefe," ESPN's Field Yates suggested the Patriots are operating as if Gordon won't play this upcoming season.

"I think if I am a Patriots fan, or if I am the Patriots, I think the plan is to not have Josh Gordon, and if you do it is gravy," Yates said, via WEEI.com. "I am not trying to sound grim for his outlook, but it's a long, long road ahead. Obviously, Josh has worked really hard to get back on the [right path], but the NFL has collectively bargained the disciplinary calendar for matters involving substance abuse and I think for Josh Gordon he is climbing an uphill battle here.

Gordon reportedly has filed for reinstatement from his suspension, which he received in December for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement after multiple NFL drug policy violations.

The 28-year-old also has been spotted working out with quarterback Tom Brady this offseason and remains close to the team.

Still, it makes sense for the Patriots to plan for life without Gordon and be pleasantly surprised if he does return, rather than be let down amid a situation that's very much in the air.

"If the Patriots have him this season, I think they will be very grateful," Yates added, "but I don't think they are sitting here saying to themselves, they are going to iterations of their 53-man roster, ‘Yeah, we're definitely going to have Josh.' I don't think that's their mindset as of this moment."

