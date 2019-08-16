NFL rumors: Patriots' N'Keal Harry flew back to Boston before game vs. Titans

The New England Patriots are in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason game Saturday night, and they might not have the services of rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry.

WEEI's Ryan Hannable has reported Harry flew back to Boston on Thursday night.

Harry was among several Patriots wide receivers who didn't participate at all or were limited during Thursday's joint practice with the Titans. Here's what our Patriots insider Tom E. Curran observed:

Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris and N'Keal Harry did not participate in practice. Dorsett had his hand taped when he was spotted. Harry was in and out of the Titans facility and spent a lot of time just kind of wandering around. Maurice Harris has a lower leg injury and I'm hearing he may be a while.

The Patriots, as of this writing, have not officially announced Harry will or won't play against the Titans.

Harry played in last week's preseason against the Lions and made two nice receptions before departing with an apparent injury.

The 21-year-old from Arizona State is the first wide receiver ever selected by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

