NFL rumors: Patriots' Nick Caley to interview for Jets' offensive coordinator job

Report: Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley to interview for Jets OC job

The New England Patriots aren't the only team in the AFC East looking for a new offensive coordinator this offseason.

The rival New York Jets are searching for one, too, and one person they are set to interview currently works on the Patriots' offensive coaching staff.

Tight ends coach Nick Caley will soon interview with the Jets, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Caley's tenure with the Patriots began in 2015. He has coached tight ends since 2017.

The Jets offense really struggled in 2022. It ranked 25th in total yards and 29th in points scored. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson did not develop in a positive fashion. In fact, a strong case could be made that he regressed this past season. The Patriots didn't fare a whole lot better offensively, so they would be wise to consider Caley for their own offensive coordinator role.

University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a potential candidate for the Patriots as well. He was New England's OC in 2012.