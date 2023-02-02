NFL Rumors: Patriots' Nick Caley interviews for Texans OC job

Report: Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley interviews for Texans OC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Houston Texans are one of several teams in need of a new offensive coordinator this offseason. They added a New England Patriots coach to their list of candidates for the job on Wednesday.

Pats tight ends coach Nick Caley interviewed for the Texans' OC position, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. He previously interviewed for the New York Jets' OC job and was a candidate for the Patriots' offensive coordinator gig before the hiring of Bill O'Brien.

Caley, 40, began his Patriots tenure in 2015 and has coached tight ends since 2017.

The Texans hired ex-49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach on Tuesday. Houston's general manager, Nick Caserio, worked with Caley during his time as director of player personnel in New England.