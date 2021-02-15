NFL rumors: Patriots met with Ole Miss tight end ahead of 2021 draft

Report: Patriots meet with Ole Miss TE ahead of 2021 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have many roster needs to address in the 2021 NFL Draft, and one of them is tight end.

This really shouldn't be the case. After all, the Patriots spent two third-round draft picks in 2020 to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene and UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi. However, neither player made much of an impact as a rookie nor showed flashes of having star potential.

The Patriots should have 10 picks in the upcoming draft once the compensatory selections are made official. Tight end is not the top position of need for New England, but it still needs to be upgraded, perhaps in the middle to late rounds.

One player who could be available in the later rounds is Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah. The Patriots recently had a virtual meeting with Yeboah, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

#OleMiss TE Kenny Yeboah recently met via Zoom with the #Patriots. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 14, 2021

Yeboah transferred to Ole Miss for the 2020 season and tallied 27 receptions for 524 yards and six touchdowns. All three numbers were career highs for the 22-year-old wideout, who has impressive size at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds.

The game where Yeboah really put himself on the draft radar came in October. He dominated against an elite Alabama defense with seven receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-48 defeat.

The Patriots need a tight end who can make plays in the passing game. Yeboah has the potential to fill that role, and the Pats would be wise to strongly consider drafting him in the middle to late rounds.