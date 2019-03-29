NFL Rumors: Patriots meet with highly-touted Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots aren't just looking at undersized potential slot receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Patriots were one of several teams that met with Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday. Ole Miss had its Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., on Friday.

Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown has been a busy man. He's already met with the Patriots, Colts, Giants and Eagles to name a few. Also upcoming visits lined up with the Bills and Packers. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 29, 2019

At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Brown is one of the top receiver prospects in the 2019 draft, even if he's overshadowed by physical specimen and fellow Rebels wideout D.K. Metcalf.

Brown led Ole Miss with 1,320 receiving yards on 85 catches with six touchdowns in 2018 while earning First-Team All-SEC honors and has drawn NFL comparisons to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It's possible Brown may be off the board before the Patriots are on the clock with the No. 32 overall pick, and New England hasn't drafted a receiver in the first round since Terry Glenn in 1997.

But the Patriots need help at the position with Josh Gordon still suspended and Cordarrelle Patterson and Chris Hogan lost to free agency, so it's no surprise they're exploring all options.

