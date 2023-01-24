NFL rumors: Patriots to meet with Adrian Klemm again despite Bill O'Brien hire

Report: Patriots to meet with Adrian Klemm again despite Bill O'Brien hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Adrian Klemm isn't going to be the next offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, but it's still possible that he could land a different role on the team's coaching staff.

ESPN reported Tuesday that Bill O'Brien will be the Patriots' new OC. O'Brien was expected to land the job, and he has plenty of familiarity with the Patriots after spending five years in New England from 2007 through 2011, including one season as offensive coordinator in 2011.

Where does that leave Klemm?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that another meeting between Klemm and the Patriots is expected. It would be for a role under O'Brien. NFL Network's Mike Giardi added that Klemm impressed in his first interview (for offensive coordinator) and that he wouldn't be a cheap addition.

Which job is Klemm most qualified for? Offensive line coach is the most obvious one.

Klemm, who was an offensive lineman for five NFL seasons after being drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2000, has extensive experience coaching that position group.

He was the offensive line coach at SMU from 2009 through 2011, and at UCLA from 2012 through 2016. He also was an assistant offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the o-line coach in 2021. He's currently the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the University of Oregon.

Offensive line was a weak spot for the Patriots this past season, with pass protection and penalties being two of the main problems. Hiring an experienced offensive line coach to work with this unit under O'Brien would be a smart move for the Patriots.