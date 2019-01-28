NFL rumors: Patriots mascot plans to attend Super Bowl despite Jamal Adams' tackle originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams tried to have a little fun by tackling the New England Patriots mascot during Pro Bowl festivities last Wednesday, but the situation quickly turned to a serious one.

There were reports that the tackle sent the person wearing the Pat Patriot mascot costume to the hospital, but those rumors later were confirmed to be untrue. The person didn't escape the incident unscathed, however. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday the mascot is suffering from soreness in multiple places as a result of Adams' hit, but should still be able to attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Update on #Patriots mascot @PatPatriot following the leaping tackle from #Jets S Jamal Adams: The mascot is still dealing with jaw, neck, and back soreness and was checked for a concussion. As of this morning, he was still planning on being in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2019

Here's another look at the tackle by Adams.

Story continues

And here's the hit from Jamal Adams on Pat Patriot. From his own twitter handle. @ABC6 #patriots #everythingwegot pic.twitter.com/BFslhgo0hl — Ian Steele (@ISteeleABC6) January 24, 2019

The Patriots arrived in Atlanta on Sunday for Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. The team's first major event of the week is Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.