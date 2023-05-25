NFL Rumors: Patriots lose two days of OTAs due to violation of offseason rules

Report: Patriots lose two days of OTAs due to violation of offseason rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots cancelled their first open OTAs practice that was scheduled for Thursday. Now, we know why.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reports the Patriots lost two days of voluntary organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules. It is unclear at this time what rule the organization violated.

Our Phil Perry reports that the team will lose its OTA next Tuesday, May 30.

The OTA canceled next week, Iâ€™m told, is Tuesdayâ€™s.



So Patriots lose optional practices for May 25 and May 30. Media will have access to their next scheduled session on May 31. https://t.co/I7MXo4kvnv — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 25, 2023

The Patriots' first two OTAs of the spring were closed to the media. Thursday's would have been the first session in which reporters were permitted to attend. The first open OTA is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.