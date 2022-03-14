NFL Rumors: Patriots lose Ted Karras in free agency to Bengals

Report: Patriots lose Ted Karras in free agency to Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are losing one of their starting offensive linemen in free agency.

Ted Karras will join the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year deal worth $18 million, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Karras started 13 games at left guard for New England last season.

The #Bengals are signing OL Ted Karras to a 3-year, $18M deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports the Patriots initially offered Karras three years, $15 million but lowered their offer to $13 million.

Bengals signed OL Ted Karras for three years, $18M, per source. Patriots initially offered three years and $15M then lowered it to three years, $13M. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 14, 2022

Karras will be the first Patriots starter to leave in free agency, though the deal won't be made official until the new league year begins on Wednesday. New England reportedly has retained pending free agents Devin McCourty and Brian Hoyer, and it's expected to bring back team captain Matthew Slater on a one-year deal. Guard/center James Ferentz also will be back with the Patriots in 2022, per reports.

With Karras on his way out of Foxboro, the focus on the Patriots' offensive line shifts to right tackle Trent Brown and guard Shaq Mason. Brown is set to hit free agency after returning to the Patriots via trade last offseason, and Mason reportedly has garnered interest on the trade market.

Karras was originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The two-time Super Bowl champion spent 2016-19 with New England before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, then rejoining the Patriots during the 2021 offseason.