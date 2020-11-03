NFL Rumors: Patriots' lofty asking price for Stephon Gilmore revealed

Report: Pats' lofty asking price in Gilmore trade revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

This may shock you, but Bill Belichick appears to be driving a hard bargain.

The New England Patriots have until the 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline to decide whether to deal Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, they've taken a few calls on Gilmore -- but are demanding a steep asking price.

After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

A cornerback netting a first-round pick isn't unprecedented, as the Jacksonville Jaguars wrested two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams for Jalen Ramsey last fall.

Ramsey was 24 years old, though, and still playing on his rookie deal. While Gilmore is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time First-Team All-Pro, he turned 30 in September and carries a $25.2 million cap hit.

Still, Gilmore would be a great addition for any contender eyeing a Super Bowl run. The Patriots also could try to trade Gilmore at the NFL Draft or during training camp if they don't move him now, so Belichick may have some leverage here -- and it seems he's trying to maximize it.