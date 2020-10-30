NFL Rumors: Patriots listening on trade offers for 'almost anyone'

Report: Patriots listening on trade offers for 'almost anyone' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have yet to make a move with the trade deadline approaching, but it looks like they could be very active in the coming days.

One name that has consistently been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks is cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 30-year-old putting his Foxboro home up for sale only added fuel to those rumors on Wednesday.

But Gilmore isn't the only Patriots player that could soon be on the move. Albert Breer of The MMQB wrote in his Thursday column that New England is open to offers on pretty much everyone.

"The Patriots have been quiet thus far, but I’m told they’ve said to other teams they’d listen on almost anyone," wrote Breer. "The team did discuss Stephon Gilmore with other teams before the draft, and then again in training camp, before moving $4.5 million in his contract from 2021 to ’20.

"Other teams took that restructure as a sure sign that this will be Gilmore’s last year in New England. So if they lose Sunday in Buffalo, it’d be interesting to see if they’d move the timetable on his departure up."

As our Tom E. Curran writes, Gilmore staying put at the deadline doesn't mean the Patriots plan on having them on their roster in 2021. If the price isn't right, they'll have another chance to get a nice return next April at the NFL Draft or near the end of training camp next August.

With "almost anyone" on the table, things could get real interesting in New England over these next few days if it shifts its focus to 2021. The 2020 NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.