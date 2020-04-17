NFL Rumors: Patriots likely to use 'premium pick' on QB in draft

The New England Patriots are in a unique position heading into this month's NFL Draft.

For the first time in decades, there's a giant question mark at the starting quarterback spot. Tom Brady's departure has left the door wide open for Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, or someone else to take over in 2020. Perhaps that "someone else" is in the 2020 draft class.

Many expect the Patriots to draft a QB. The question is, with which pick? They currently have the No. 23 overall selection and three picks in Round 3, so they could go in a variety of directions.

Appearing earlier this week on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he expects New England to use a "premium pick" on a potential Brady replacement.

"I would say the Patriots are very firmly in the quarterback mix," Rapoport said. "They're just so far back, so I'm having trouble figuring out, like, what are they actually going to do? Because they're up in the 20s (No 23 overall). Jordan Love sliding into the teens and them grabbing him is a scenario that I've thought a lot about. They also had some success with Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round, so maybe they try to repeat that.

"The Patriots are going to take a quarterback, probably with a premium pick. I would just imagine it's not at a pick they currently have."

After the Top 4 QBs are selected, where do the rest shake out? And could the #Patriots make a move for Eason, Fromm or Hurts?@nflnetwork @RapSheet shared what he's been hearing just 9 days before the #NFLDraft: pic.twitter.com/Z1wC4whKzH — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 14, 2020

As Rapoport notes, Jordan Love is an intriguing option and the Patriots have shown interest in the Utah State product. There's also a belief New England could somehow end up with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

As for who will get the first snaps under center when the 2020 season kicks off, Rapoport believes it'll be the veteran Hoyer.

"My guess right now is Brian Hoyer is the starting quarterback of the Patriots in 2020, but I think that is something that will be ever-evolving as we get through next season," Rapoport said.

The 2020 NFL Draft will get underway next Thursday.

NFL Rumors: Patriots likely to use 'premium pick' on QB in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston