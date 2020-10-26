NFL rumors: Patriots LB Brandon Copeland to miss rest of 2020 season with injury

Report: Patriots LB Brandon Copeland to miss rest of 2020 season with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have lost another linebacker.

Brandon Copeland suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season, according to ProFootballTalk.

Copeland joined the Patriots as a free agent on a one-year contract in March. He spent the two previous seasons with the New York Jets.

The 29-year-old linebacker played in six of the first seven games for the Patriots this season. He tallied six solo tackles with one pass defensed. Copeland also has played a key role on special teams for New England.

He gave the Patriots much-needed experience on defense after linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower all left in free agency or opted out during the offseason.

The Patriots could turn to a pair of rookie linebackers -- Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings -- in an effort to replace Copeland. Uche has yet to make his NFL debut, while Jennings has played in five games.