NFL rumors: Patriots' Julian Edelman underwent knee procedure, won't play vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will be without wide receiver Julian Edelman in Sunday's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, and possibly longer after reportedly undergoing a knee procedure Thursday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the details on Edelman's situation:

Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports "Edelman's knee injury is not expected to cost him the remainder of the season."

Edelman has been on the injury report throughout the season with a knee issue. The veteran wideout has not looked 100 percent in recent weeks, and he's tallied just eight receptions for 79 yards and zero touchdowns over the last four games. Despite a difficult first half of the 2020 season, Edelman leads the Pats with 21 receptions and 315 receiving yards.

The Patriots passing attack has struggled in recent weeks, and the team will need several of its younger wide receivers to step up and take their performance to a higher level in Edelman's absence. This list includes 2019 first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry, as well as Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah Zuber and Gunner Olszewski. Harry, however, missed Wednesday's practice due to a concussion.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Bills is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Patriots' following three games are at the New York Jets, home against the Baltimore Ravens and at the Houston Texans.