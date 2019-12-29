NFL rumors: Patriots' Josh McDaniels among OCs Panthers want to interview for head coach

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been a popular head coaching candidate for the last several years, and at least one NFL team already hopes to talk to him about joining its staff.

ESPN's David Newton reported Sunday that McDaniels is among the offensive coordinators Carolina wants to interview for its open head coach job.

The Panthers plan to interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule, 44, for their head coaching job, per source. Rhule's team is playing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Owner David Tepper said it would be a tough transition for a college coach, but hasn't ruled out hiring one. Carolina has interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and would like to interview several NFL OCs, including New England's Josh McDaniels, per source. Interim coach Perry Fewell will get an interview.

The Panthers fired Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after nearly nine seasons as the team's head coach. They have a 5-10 record entering Sunday's Week 17 regular-season finale.

Carolina's quarterback situation entering 2020 is unclear. Starter and former league MVP Cam Newton has missed most of the season with an injury. He's 30 years old and entering the final year of his contract with a 2020 salary of $19.1 million, although none of that is guaranteed. Second-year QB Kyle Allen has started most of the games in Newton's absence, and Carolina also has Will Grier on its roster after selecting him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It's not a great quarterback situation, which makes it less attractive as a coaching destination for McDaniels or any other candidate.

McDaniels has served as the Patriots offensive coordinator since he returned to the team in 2012. His first head coaching job came with the Denver Broncos in 2009, but he lasted less than two seasons and was fired after a 3-9 start in 2010. McDaniels almost left the Patriots after the 2017 season to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach, but he changed his mind and came back to New England.

