NFL Rumors: Patriots do James White, Lawrence Guy a "solid" with bonuses

Sure, the New England Patriots can be frugal at times. But they also reward players who prove their worth.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and running back James White both fall into that category, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who shared Wednesday morning that the Patriots gave both players raises for 2019 after they narrowly missed out on 2018 contract incentives.

The #Patriots gave a $400K raise in 2019 to DT Lawrence Guy, who missed out on a $400K playing time incentive last season. (They did something similar a year ago.) RB James White also missed some of his incentives and got a $250K bump. Taking care of their own. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2019

As ESPN's Mike Reiss explains, Guy would have earned an extra $400,000 last season for playing in 50 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps but fell just short at 49.6 percent. So, New England gave him that incentive anyway by tacking it onto his 2019 earnings as a bonus, bumping Guy's cap hit up to $4.4 million.

As noted by @TomPelissero, the Patriots did a solid for DT Lawrence Guy, who narrowly missed a $400k playing-time incentive (49.6 percent). So this week, Guy's contract was "renegotiated" to give him a $400k signing bonus. Guy's salary-cap charges: $4.4m in '19 and $4.9m in '20. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 20, 2019

White, meanwhile, had a $250,000 incentive for 2018 for playing in 60 percent of the Patriots' snaps and tallying 1,200 yards from scrimmage. After he just missed both targets, the Patriots gave him a "make-up" bonus, as well.

The Patriots also did a solid for RB James White, renegotiating his contract to give him a $250k signing bonus. White narrowly missed out on a $250k incentive last year (53.6% of offensive snaps, 1,176 total yards). White's cap charges: $4.625m in '19 and $4.625m in '20. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 20, 2019

Guy's and White's bonuses are nice gestures for two of the Patriots' more reliable contributors. They also are a form of thanks: As NESN.com's Doug Kyed points out, Guy and White hitting their incentives last season would have added an extra $650,000 to the Patriots' 2018 salary cap number, which would have subtracted from the amount they could carry over into 2019.

