NFL rumors: Patriots' Isaiah Wynn 'yielding limited interest' on trade market

Report: Isaiah Wynn 'yielding limited interest' on NFL trade market

Isaiah Wynn has been the subject of trade rumors this week, but it doesn't sound like many teams are lining up to make a move for the New England Patriots offensive lineman.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Friday night that Wynn has "yielded limited interest" on the trade market so far, and he noted a few reasons why.

Wynn is a starting-caliber offensive tackle, and those players normally have a lot of value, even with a salary over $10 million. Depth at left and right tackle is extremely important.

The problem in Wynn's case is he just can't stay on the field consistently. He's missed 34 of the Patriots' 65 regular season games due to injuries since New England drafted him in the first round in 2018. It would be a risk for any team to give up even a semi-valuable draft pick for a player with Wynn's durability concerns.

And given the Patriots' lack of depth at tackle, it might be better for them to just hold on to Wynn.

Wynn started Friday night's preseason finale against Las Vegas Raiders after not playing versus the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers earlier this month. He's in the final year of his contract and, if healthy, projects to be the Patriots' starting right tackle when the regular season begins Sept. 11 against the Miami Dolphins.