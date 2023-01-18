NFL Rumors: Patriots interviewing Adrian Klemm for OC job

Report: Ex-Patriots OT interviewing for offensive coordinator job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly have added another one of their former players to their list of offensive coordinator candidates.

Adrian Klemm, a former Patriots offensive tackle, is interviewing for the team's OC position according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Klemm was the first-ever Pats draft pick under Bill Belichick, who selected him in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Klemm, 45, earned three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots from 2000-04. After his playing career, he coached at the collegiate level with SMU and UCLA before becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach from 2019-2021. Currently, he serves as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach/associate head coach at Oregon.

Former Pats OC Bill O'Brien is considered the favorite for the gig, but New England is doing its due diligence before naming a new offensive coordinator. Former Pats wideout Keenan McCardell, currently the Minnesota Vikings receivers coach, is a candidate along with New England's tight ends coach, Nick Caley.