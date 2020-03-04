It sure sounds like at least one McCourty twin will be back with the New England Patriots during the 2020 NFL season.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Patriots "intend" to pick up cornerback Jason McCourty's contract option for next season.

The #Patriots intend to pick up the contract option for veteran CB Jason McCourty, sources say. That would put him at nearly $4M for 2020. In February, @McCourtyTwins Jason version said on RapSheet + Friends, "I definitely plan on playing next year." https://t.co/0iWxG3RATf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Jason's brother, Devin McCourty, is able to become an unrestricted free agent March 18 when the market opens. He's one of many important Patriots players eligible for UFA status, including quarterback Tom Brady.

If Jason comes back to the Patriots, how likely is it that Devin also returns? The twins told our Patriots insider Phil Perry in January that, "in an ideal world, we play together."

Devin has played for the Patriots since 2010 when they drafted him in the first round. The Boston Herald reported last week that the team and Devin's camp "have been in communication", and "the understanding is the Patriots want the veteran safety back."

The McCourty twins were united in New England before the 2018 regular season when the Patriots acquired Jason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. They become the first set of twins to win a Super Bowl together when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

NFL rumors: Patriots intend to pick up Jason McCourty's 2020 contract option originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston