NFL Rumors: Patriots hosting two veteran receivers in free agency

There will be plenty of free agent foot traffic in Foxboro on Thursday, it appears.

The New England Patriots will host free agent wide receivers Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris on Thursday, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

As the Patriots mine for depth at WR, they are hosting both Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris today, per source. Ellington had 23 catches in 4 games for the Lions last season, while Harris had 28 for the Redskins. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2019

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report Harris' visit.

Ellington and Harris aren't exactly A-listers, but both are serviceable depth pieces with special teams experience.

The 27-year-old Ellington split time between the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions last season, catching 31 total passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 42 punts during his first two seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 and 2015.

Harris, 26, tallied 26 receptions for 304 yards last year with the Washington Redskins, who signed him after he went undrafted in 2016. Harris returned three punts for Washington last season.

The Patriots are bringing back Phillip Dorsett in free agency but still could use some depth, as Cordarrelle Patterson left to join the Chicago Bears and Chris Hogan is drawing interest on the free agent market, as well.

Harris and Ellington reportedly will join former Denver Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse and ex-Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey among those visiting New England on Thursday.

