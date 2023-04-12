NFL rumors: Patriots hosting likely first-round pick TE Dalton Kincaid for visit

Report: Patriots hosting likely first-round pick TE Dalton Kincaid for visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's been plenty of debate over whether the New England Patriots should take an offensive tackle, wide receiver or cornerback with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But what about a tight end?

The Patriots are hosting Dalton Kincaid, the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2023 draft class, for a visit Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He also has visited with several other teams and received a positive assessment on the back injury he suffered in November.

Kincaid, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, tallied 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games for Utah last season. He is an excellent pass-catching tight end. Blocking is not his primary strength, but it's not a major weakness for him, either.

Tight end is a position the Patriots need to bolster for the long term. They traded veteran tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons last month, leaving Hunter Henry as the only quality tight end on the depth chart. However, Henry is unsigned beyond the 2023 season and will be 29 years old by free agency next March.

Kincaid's back injury from last season does make him a riskier first-round pick than other pass-catchers who could be available at pick No. 14. But if healthy, he could be a dynamic tight end for the Patriots offense all over the field.