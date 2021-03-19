Breaking News:

No. 15 Oral Roberts shocks No. 2 Ohio State in OT to shake up NCAA tourney

NFL rumors: Patriots hosting free agent CB Desmond Trufant for visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Patriots hosting free agent CB Desmond Trufant for visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are showing no signs of slowing down with NFL free agency officially underway.

The team announced 10 signings Friday afternoon, and even more could be on the horizon. 

Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant was in New England on Friday for a free agent visit, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The other player who came in for a visit, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, reportedly has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Trufant has played eight seasons in the NFL. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons after they selected him in the first round of the 2013 draft. 

2021 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades and rumors

The 27-year-old cornerback played for the Detroit Lions during the 2020 campaign. He tallied 20 tackles with four passes defensed and one interception in six games for the Lions. A hamstring injury caused him to miss nine games.

The Patriots have lots of depth in the secondary, but they could need another cornerback if J.C. Jackson (RFA) and/or Jason McCourty (UFA) leave in free agency. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore's future with the Patriots also has been the subject of debate in recent months.

If healthy, Trufant would be a solid addition for the Patriots at an important position.

Recommended Stories