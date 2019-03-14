NFL rumors: Patriots hosting former Broncos tight end for free agent visit originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots need depth at tight end, and they reportedly will be hosting one for a free agent visit Thursday.

Matt LaCosse, who's played three seasons in the NFL, will meet with the Patriots, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Denver Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse is visiting the New England Patriots today, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2019

Lacosse spent the 2018 season with the Denver Broncos. He tallied 24 receptions for 250 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Broncos.

The 26-year-old spent his first two pro seasons with the New York Giants but played in only five games total.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has not made a decision on whether he'll retire or return in 2019, and New England released veteran tight end Dwayne Allen last week.

The Patriots, given their lack of depth at the position, figure to be in the mix for a tight end during next month's 2019 NFL Draft, where they currently have a league-high 12 picks, including six in the first three rounds.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.