NFL Rumors: Patriots host Tyler Vrabel, QB E.J. Perry for pre-draft visits

Patriots fans living in New England may have a little extra interest in the two NFL Draft prospects who met with the team Wednesday.

The Patriots hosted Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel and Brown quarterback E.J. Perry on pre-draft visits, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports.

Yes, Tyler Vrabel is the son of former NFL outside linebacker Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowl titles in New England from 2001 to 2008 and now is head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Vrabel was a three-year starter at Boston College, where he played both left tackle and right tackle. He projects as a late-round draft pick (if he even gets selected), but considering the success his father had in New England, Bill Belichick might be tempted to select the young Vrabel on Day 3.

The Patriots also could choose to target a pair of other Eagles offensive linemen in guards Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom, whom our Phil Perry identified as "Prototypical Patriots" on the interior offensive line.

Perry, meanwhile, attended Andover (Mass.) High School and spent his first two college seasons at BC from 2017 to 2018, overlapping with Vrabel in 2018. Perry transferred to Brown in 2019 and earned Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Perry already has some experience with New England's QBs, as he's been working out with Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham this offseason at Edge Performance Systems in Foxboro, per

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound, quarterback likely will be a Day 3 pick as well, but the Patriots could choose to draft Perry and groom him as Jones' backup -- especially if they move on from Stidham, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 28.