NFL Rumors: Patriots to host three free-agent tight ends for workouts

The New England Patriots are working to improve their nonexistent tight end depth.

The Patriots are scheduled to host three free-agent tight ends for workouts after they take COVID-19 tests, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Friday.

Here's the trio, per Reiss:

Dylan Cantrell (6-foot-3, 226 pounds, 26 years old)

A wide receiver/tight end hybrid, Cantrell overlapped with Patrick Mahomes for one season at Texas Tech and went to the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent the 2019 season on injured reserve and latched on with the Cardinals this summer before Arizona released him in September.

Charles Jones (6-foot-4, 255 pounds, 24 years old)

Jones signed with the Jaguars in 2019 after going undrafted out of Tulane. He caught one pass in four games for Jacksonville last season and is the only player in this group with NFL game experience.

Jones hit the Jaguars' COVID-19/reserve list in July and spent three days on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad last week.

David Wells (6-foot-6, 260 pounds, 15 years old)

Not to be confused with the former MLB pitcher, Wells signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State and divided his time between the team's practice squad and injured reserve.

None of these tight ends move the needle, but the Patriots simply need bodies at tight end: Devin Asiasi and Jake Burt are on injured reserve, while Ryan Izzo (hamstring) and Dalton Keene (knee) both have been limited by injuries at practice this week.

The 2-5 Patriots visit the 0-8 New York Jets on Monday night. Whether they'll have an active tight end for that contest remains to be seen.