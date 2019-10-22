NFL rumors: Patriots to sign special teams ace Justin Bethel

The New England Patriots value special teams more than any other franchise in the NFL, so we shouldn't be surprised that they hosted a premier special teams player for a visit Tuesday.

UPDATE (5:33 p.m. ET): The Patriots are signing special teams star Justin Bethel, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots are signing stellar special teamer Justin Bethel. He was recently released by the #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

--End of Update--

ESPN's Field Yates has reported that former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Justin Bethel met with the defending Super Bowl champions.

DB Justin Bethel, cut yesterday by the Ravens to preserve a compensatory pick in 2020, visited the Patriots today. He's regarded as one of the best special teams players in the league. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2019

Story continues

Bethel played in all seven of the Ravens' games before their Week 8 bye. He primarily played on special teams, where he saw more than 80 percent of his total snaps. The 29-year-old veteran played the first seven years of his pro career with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Bethel earned three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro first team nods as a special teams star with the Cardinals. The Patriots recently brought back safety Jordan Richards, and all of his snaps over the last two games have come on special teams.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the Patriots had two other players in for workouts Tuesday, including an offensive tackle and a wide receiver.

The Patriots had veteran special teams ace Justin Bethel (Cardinals/Falcons/Ravens) in for a visit. Also, OT Aaron Monteiro (Boston College) and WR Malik Henry (West Georgia) were in for tryouts. The team has one open practice-squad spot. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 22, 2019

The Patriots, who beat the New York Jets 33-0 on Monday night to improve to 7-0, host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for a Week 8 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL rumors: Patriots to sign special teams ace Justin Bethel originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston