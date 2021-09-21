NFL Rumors: Patriots host six free agents for workouts

Report: Patriots host six free agents for workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence ahead of their Week 3 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Six free agents worked out with the team on Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Among them was quarterback Anthony Gordon, a Washington State product who joined the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in 2020 and spent the 2021 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was waived by KC on Aug. 23.

Also trying out for New England were wide receivers Jaylen Smith and Javon Wims along with defensive backs Kentrell Brice, Shakur Brown and Grant Haley.

Wims spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears, catching 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns during his tenure. Brice played 36 games with the Green Bay Packers from 2016-18, totaling one interception, six passes defensed and 98 tackles.

Smith went undrafted out of Louisville in 2019 and had brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks. Haley was signed by the New York Giants in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2020. Neither have played a regular season game.

Offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp was in attendance for a free-agent visit. The 27-year-old signed a reserve/futures contract with the Patriots back in 2019 and was released before the start of training camp.