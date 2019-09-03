NFL Rumors: Patriots host safety Su'a Cravens for free-agent workout

The New England Patriots reportedly are in the market for ... another safety?

The Patriots hosted free-agent free safety Su'a Cravens for a workout Tuesday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

Cravens was a first-team All-Pac-12 safety at USC and went to the Washington Redskins in the second round (No. 53 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He's had an odd NFL career to date, though: After a strong rookie season, he informed Washington he planned to retire before going back on his decision and spending the 2017 season on the reserve/left squad list.

Washington traded Cravens to the Denver Broncos in 2018, but he appeared in just five games while dealing with a knee injury.

In short, the 24-year-old would be another reclamation project for the Patriots, who have plenty of safety depth with Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon leading the group.

