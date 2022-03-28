NFL Rumors: Patriots host safety Jabrill Peppers for free-agent visit

Report: Patriots host former first-round safety for workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots may not be done adding in the secondary.

The Patriots are hosting safety Jabrill Peppers on a free-agent visit Monday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Peppers spent the past three seasons with the New York Giants and played two seasons for head coach Joe Judge, who's now in New England as an offensive assistant.

A first-round draft pick (No. 25 overall) of the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Peppers has been a starting safety for five NFL seasons and deflected a career-high 11 passes in 2020. He's battled multiple injuries, though, and missed the final 11 games of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and high ankle sprain in Week 7.

Safety isn't the Patriots' most pressing need with Devin McCourty re-signed and Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger and Joshuah Bledsoe also on the roster. New England is still thin in the secondary after losing J.C. Jackson, though, as the cornerback group consists of Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and the recently-signed Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell.

Peppers has played both free safety and strong safety in the NFL, so perhaps the 26-year-old could provide some versatility in the secondary if the Patriots like what they see Monday.