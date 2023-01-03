NFL Rumors: Patriots host QB Tre Ford, four other CFL players for workouts

Report: Patriots host five CFL players for free-agent workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted five Canadian Football League players for free-agent workouts on Tuesday.

Quarterback Tre Ford, defensive backs Tyrell Ford and Rodney Randle, and wide receivers Kurleigh Gittens and Kian Schaffer-Baker showcased their talents for the Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. With only one week left in the regular season, the team likely is doing its due diligence for the 2023 season.

Tre Ford, 24, was selected eighth overall by the Edmonton Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash -- the best mark of any 2022 NFL Draft-eligible QB -- at last year's University of Buffalo pro day. He suffered a collarbone injury in his second career start that limited him to only three starts in his rookie campaign.

Tyrell Ford, Tre's brother, was selected 13th overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2022 CFL Draft. The 24-year-old registered three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles as a rookie. His 4.42 40-yard dash time was the fastest at the 2022 CFL combine.

Randle, 25, notched 36 tackles along with two interceptions in 12 games between the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Gittens, 25, caught 81 passes for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022.

Schaffer-Baker, 24, tallied 68 receptions with 960 yards and five TDs with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.