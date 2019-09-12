NFL rumors: Patriots host offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch for visit

The New England Patriots' offensive line depth has been tested early this season, and they hosted a veteran offensive tackle for a visit Thursday.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports former Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick Caleb Benenoch has met with the Patriots.

Notable name on the transaction wire: Former #Bucs OL Caleb Benenoch visited the #Patriots today. Started all 16 games last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2019

Benenoch has played in 35 career games (all with the Bucs) with 22 starts. He started all 16 games for Tampa Bay last season.

The 25-year-old veteran is listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds. He has played left guard, tackle and right guard in his career. The Buccaneers selected Benenoch in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Patriots lost starting center David Andrews for the entire 2019 season due to blood clots last month. Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon suffered a shoulder injury in New England's Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cannon has been a limited participant in practice this week.

The Pats also signed offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse earlier this week. He was one of two free agents the team hosted for a visit Tuesdsy.

