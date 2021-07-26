NFL Rumors: Patriots host linebacker, receiver for workouts

Report: Pats host LB, WR for free agent workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had a two players in for free-agent workouts on Monday.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, linebacker/safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and wide receiver Marlon Williams were in attendance at GIllette Stadium.

Harvey-Clemons, 27, was drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2017 after playing college football at Georgia and Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has appeared in 35 NFL games with Washington from 2017-19 totaling 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed and 41 tackles.

Williams is an undrafted free agent out of the University of Central Florida, where he played alongside Patriots seventh-round receiver Tre Nixon. Last season with UCF, Williams caught 71 passes for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

Patriots training camp is set to begin Wednesday morning. Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday.