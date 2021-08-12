NFL Rumors: Patriots host LBs Nick Dzubnar, Willie Harvey for workouts

Report: Patriots host two LBs for free-agent workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted a pair of linebackers for free-agent workouts on Thursday.

Nick Dzubnar and Willie Harvey were in attendance at Gillette Stadium, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Dzubnar, 29, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 by the then-San Diego Chargers. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder spent his first five NFL seasons between San Diego and Los Angeles before joining the Tennessee Titans in 2020. In 81 career games, Dzubnar has tallied 74 tackles.

Harvey, 25, signed to the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The 5-foot-11, 230-pounder appeared in two games with Cleveland that season and was waived prior to the 2020 campaign.