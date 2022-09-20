NFL Rumors: Patriots host LB Jamie Collins for free-agent visit

Report: Patriots host Jamie Collins for free-agent visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is another reunion in the works for Jamie Collins and the New England Patriots?

The veteran linebacker was in Foxboro for a free-agent visit on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If he signs with the Patriots, it will mark his fourth stint with the organization.

Collins, 32, originally was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent his first three-and-a-half seasons in New England before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

After two years in Cleveland, Collins rejoined the Patriots for the 2019 campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion went on to play for the Detroit Lions for one-and-a-half seasons before returning to New England halfway through the 2021 season.

Last year with the Patriots, Collins tallied one sack, one interception and 20 tackles (three for a loss) in 10 games. He has notched 26.5 sacks and 12 interceptions during his nine-year NFL career.