NFL Rumors: Patriots to host joint practices with Panthers in 2022

Patriots' reported 2022 joint practice partner comes with intrigue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joint practices are a yearly ritual for the New England Patriots, and they'll continue that tradition in 2022.

The Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers for joint practices in Foxboro during the 2022 preseason, The Athletic's Joe Person reported Tuesday.

We don't know New England's preseason schedule yet, but this report confirms one of its games will be against the Panthers, whom the Patriots beat 24-6 last season in Week 9.

That game featured a bit of controversy, as rookie quarterback Mac Jones injured Panthers linebacker Brian Burns by grabbing and twisting Burns' ankle after a first-quarter fumble.

Burns and his teammates weren't happy with Jones after the game, with Burns even wishing other NFL defensive ends "happy hunting" on the young QB as retribution for his actions.

Quarterbacks are generally protected from contact during preseason practices, so it's not like Jones will need to keep his head on a swivel. But there's a good chance Burns and the Panthers defense haven't forgotten about that play and may ratchet up their energy level when facing New England's offense on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.

There are a few other storylines to watch, too: The Panthers could be a candidate to add Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield via trade this offseason, as they could use an upgrade at QB over Sam Darnold. Garoppolo battling his former team on the practice field would be quite entertaining.

Another former Patriot, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, also could be on the field: Gilmore currently is a free agent, but the Panthers reportedly have had discussions about bringing him back for 2022.