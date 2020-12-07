NFL Rumors: Patriots to host free-agent WR, defensive back for workouts

Report: Pats host free-agent WR, DB for workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' search for talent continues as they enter the NFL stretch run.

The Patriots plan to host two free agents -- wide receiver Devin Smith and defensive back Dayan Lake -- for COVID-19 testing and workouts, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Monday.

The New York Jets took Smith No. 37 overall out of Ohio State in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 10 games as a rookie, with nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Smith suffered two ACL tears in a span of three years, though, and was waived by the Jets in 2018. He joined the Dallas Cowboys last season and appeared in four games before being released this September.

The 28-year-old ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the 2015 NFL Combine, so perhaps he could bring a speed element to New England's plodding offense.

Lake signed with the Los Angeles Rams in April as an undrafted free agent out of BYU but was waived in September during final roster cuts. He was added to the roster of the Conquerers in The Spring League in October and can play both safety and cornerback.

The Patriots have a short turnaround in Week 14, as they'll face the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night after beating the Chargers 45-0 on Sunday.