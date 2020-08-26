NFL rumors: Patriots host four wide receivers for tryouts

The New England Patriots brought in four wide receivers for tryouts at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots hosted the following four players:

--Andre Baccellia (University of Washington)

--Greg Dortch (Wake Forest)

--Tony Gaiter (Florida International)

--Matthew Sexton (Eastern Michigan)







Baccellia went undrafted and tallied 29 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns as a senior for the Huskies last season. He's listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds.

Dortch played two games for the Carolina Panthers as a rookie last season. He returned four punts and five kickoffs. Dortch had a strong 2018 season at Wake Forest during which he totlaed 89 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. He's listed at 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds.

Gaiter, who's listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, went undrafted out of Florida International, where he played four seasons. He set career highs with 50 receptions for 647 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

Sexton played four seasons at Eastern Michigan and is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He posted 34 receptions for 508 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. Sexton was not drafted in April.

The Patriots have brought in many players for tryouts in recent weeks as they continue to build their roster for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

