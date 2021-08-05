NFL Rumors: Patriots host five players for free-agent workouts

Report: Patriots host TE, QB, DB and two LBs for workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly had five players in attendance for free-agent workouts.

Tight end Dylan Cozens, linebackers John Lako and Chris Orr, defensive back Dominique Martin and quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Cozens, 27, is hoping to make the switch from professional baseball to football. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder played 778 games in the minor leagues and 27 in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies before announcing his retirement from baseball in June. A star defensive end in high school, Cozens verbally committed to Arizona but opted to sign with Philadelphia after being selected in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

Lako went undrafted out of Akron in 2020 and has yet to sign with an NFL team. During his 2019 college football season, he tallied 138 tackles and one interception in 12 games.

Orr starred at Wisconsin before being signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 24-year-old appeared in three NFL games last season.

Martin finished his collegiate career at Tarleton State in 2016 and has since played for the Conquerors of The Spring League.

Ta'amu signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was released shortly thereafter. The Ole Miss product spent time on the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs practice squads last year.