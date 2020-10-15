NFL Rumors: Patriots host ex-Division III star Mason Kinsey for workout

Report: Pats host former DIII star for workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots may welcome a familiar face back to their practice squad.

The Patriots hosted free agent wide receiver Mason Kinsey for a workout Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday.

Kinsey joined New England's practice squad on Sept. 8 after spending training camp with the Tennessee Titans, but the Patriots released him on Oct. 1 after adding offensive lineman Jordan Roos to their developmental team.

However, it appears the Patriots could bring Kinsey back onto the practice squad, where he'd join Isaiah Zuber, Devin Ross and Kristian Wilkerson.

Kinsey went undrafted out of Berry College, a small Division III liberal arts school in Georgia. The 22-year-old put up monster numbers for the Vikings, setting school records in receptions (203), receiving yards (3,343) and touchdowns (50) in 43 games played.

New England has a Division II alum on its roster in Bemidji State product Gunner Olszewski, but Kinsey would be the lone Division III player if he returns to the squad.