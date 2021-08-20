NFL Rumors: Patriots host DB Ken Webster for free-agent workout

Report: Pats host one of their 2019 draft picks for tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly had one of their 2019 NFL Draft picks in for a free-agent workout on Friday.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reports defensive back Ken Webster, a seventh-round selection, was in attendance for a tryout.

The Patriots had free-agent DB Ken Webster (Mississippi) in for a tryout. The Patriots know him well, having selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft after an impressive pre-draft workout. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2021

Webster, 25, was cut by the San Francisco 49ers this week. The Ole Miss product played nine games for Kyle Shanahan's squad in 2020, registering six tackles and a forced fumble. In 2019, he played in eight games for the Miami Dolphins after being released by the Patriots during final roster cuts.