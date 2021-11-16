NFL Rumors: Patriots host CB Jameson Houston for workout

Report: Patriots host free-agent cornerback for workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots appear to be on the hunt for secondary depth.

Free-agent cornerback Jameson Houston joined the team for a free-agent workout on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The 25-year-old is a candidate to fill one of the Patriots' practice-squad spots.

The Patriots have free-agent CB Jameson Houston (Baylor/Jaguars) in for a workout.



Houston is a candidate to fill one of the Patriots' practice-squad spots. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 16, 2021

Houston signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He was let go after training camp and joined the Carolina Panthers practice squad before being waived during final roster cuts.

In November 2020, Houston was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He appeared in three games, spending 27 percent of his snaps on special teams snaps and 11 percent at corner.

The Eagles traded Houston to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason and was waived by the team in August.