NFL Rumors: Patriots hire Tyler Hughes as coaching assistant

The New England Patriots reportedly have made an addition to their coaching staff.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots have hired Tyler Hughes as a coaching assistant. Hughes has head coaching experience at Snow College and Minot State, and in 2012 he served as a quality control assistant at Ohio State under Urban Meyer. Most recently, Hughes was the head coach of Bountiful High School in Utah.

Hughes marks another new face on a coaching staff that will look a bit different in 2020. Jedd Fisch was hired earlier in the offseason as a quarterbacks coach, and Vinnie Sunseri was hired to a role that has yet to be officially announced.

The staff also will be missing a notable presence, as legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia announced his retirement in January.

