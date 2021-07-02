NFL Rumors: Patriots to hire Ross Douglas as quality control coach

Report: Patriots make addition to coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are making an addition to their coaching staff.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Friday that Bill Belichick and the Patriots are expected to hire Ross Douglas as a quality control coach.

Douglas was hired as Richmond's cornerbacks coach in February. He spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Rutgers and worked for Greg Schiano in 2020.

A linebacker/safety, Douglas played college football at Michigan before transferring to Rutgers in 2016. He was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp after going undrafted in 2018, but ultimately decided to begin a coaching career instead.