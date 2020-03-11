NFL Rumors: Patriots hire former Browns, Packers exec as consultant

The New England Patriots' personnel department will have some extra help ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have hired former Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Eliot Wolf as a consultant, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday.

Sources: The Patriots have hired ex-Browns assistant GM Eliot Wolf as a consultant. He recently helped out with the Seahawks ahead of the combine, and has interviewed for GM jobs in the recent past.



Nice, experienced add for New England's personnel dep't.



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2020

Wolf landed his first NFL job with the Packers in 2004 as a pro personnel assistant and worked his way up to Green Bay's director of football operations by 2016.

Wolf was rumored to be Ted Thompson's successor as Green Bay's general manager in 2017 but joined the Browns as their assistant GM after the Packers went with Brian Gutekunst.

The 37-year-old Oakland native worked with the Seattle Seahawks in a consulting role at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, and now he'll join Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Nick Caserio as they figure out what to do with their 12 selections in April's draft.

