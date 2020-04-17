NFL rumors: Patriots held virtual pre-draft meeting with this Cincinnati tight end

It's no secret the New England Patriots have a huge need at tight end entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots never found any adequate replacements for Rob Gronkowski after he retired, and the team received little offensive production at the tight end position last season as a result. New England has not signed any tight ends in free agency, so next week's draft might be the best place to find a quality player.

One tight end with an exciting skill set is Josiah Deguara from the University of Cincinnati. The Patriots are among several teams that have had a virtual meeting with Deguara, per SB Nation's Justin Melo.

TE Josiah Deguara has met w/ all 32 teams between the Senior Bowl & Combine.



He's had 17 virtual meetings. They include the #Bills, #Patriots, #Jets, #Packers & #Jaguars.



2 of those 17 teams have called him more than once. Wouldn't be surprised if he sneaks into late Day 2.







— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 17, 2020

Deguara played four seasons at Cincinnati and gave his best performance as a senior in 2019. He set career highs with 39 receptions, 504 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Would Deguara be a good fit for the Patriots? Our own Patriots insider Phil Perry included him on his "Prototypical Patriots" series for tight ends. Here's what Perry wrote about the Cincinnati star:

He might be a fullback. He certainly doesn't hit the physical markers the Patriots have drafted in the past at tight end. But his effort is something they'll undoubtedly respect and put to use on special teams quickly. Athletically, he has some juice, recording a 4.72-second 40 with a 1.56-second 10-yard split (97th percentile) and a 35.5-inch vertical. He's an impactful run-blocker already (part of the reason he saw fullback snaps at the Senior Bowl) but he also looks like a fluid route-runner. If there's a team looking for a Day 3 dart-throw who could end up serving in a Kyle Juszczyk (6-1, 248, 4.71 40, 37-inch vertical) jack-of-all-trades type of role, Deguara is a fascinating prospect.

The Patriots have three third-round picks on Day 2 of the draft, as well as eight picks on Day 3 of the draft. Deguara likely will be selected in the middle rounds, and he's definitely worth a strong look given his ability to be a productive pass-catcher and a good run blocker. We know Patriots head coach Bill Belichick values versatility very much.

NFL rumors: Patriots held virtual pre-draft meeting with this Cincinnati tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston