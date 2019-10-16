The New England Patriots were busy working out three more players at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the Patriots worked out tight end/fullback Orson Charles, fullback Ricky Ortiz and running back/fullback George Aston.

The Patriots had TE/FB Orson Charles, FB Ricky Ortiz and RB/FB George Aston in for free-agent workouts. The team is always updating emergency lists. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All three of these players have experience playing fullback, which is notable when you consider the Patriots have placed fullbacks James Develin and Jakob Johnson on injured reserve in recent weeks.

It's been a busy week for the Patriots from a roster perspective.

The team made several roster transactions on Tuesday, including the addition of veteran tight end Benjamin Watson just a week after he was released. The Patriots also waived third-string quarterback Cody Kessler and suspended defensive lineman Michael Bennett one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

There could be more roster turnover over the coming weeks with the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL rumors: Patriots had these three players in for workouts Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston