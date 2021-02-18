NFL Rumors: Patriots had 'no real interest' in Carson Wentz trade

Report: Pats had 'no real interest' in trading for Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Did a potential New England Patriots trade target go off the board Thursday? Doesn't sound like it.

The Patriots had "no real interest" in adding Carson Wentz, NFL Media's Mike Giardi reported after the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly dealt their quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

The Colts reportedly sent Philly a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 second-rounder that will become a first-rounder if Wentz plays at least 75% of Indy's snaps this season (or 70% if it makes the playoffs). That's a fairly steep price for a quarterback who threw 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions last season and got benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

The Colts also will have to take on Wentz's $25.4 cap hit in 2021. But they can afford it: Indy entered the offseason with the second-most cap space in the NFL at more than $68 million. With a solid offensive line and a head coach in Frank Reich who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator during Wentz's Pro Bowl season in 2017, the Colts seem like a solid fit for the 28-year-old QB.

New England has plenty of cap space too (more than $60 million) and a similar need at quarterback. As our Patriots Insider Phil Perry wrote recently, however, Wentz never seemed like a good match in Foxboro, especially amid reports of his coachability issues.

If the rebuilding Patriots spend big at the quarterback position, they'll likely want a safer bet than Wentz, who is more of a "high risk, high reward" reclamation project.

The Patriots visit the Colts this season, so they'll find out soon enough if steering clear of Wentz was a wise move.