NFL Rumors: Patriots had 'internal discussions' about Julio Jones

Report: Pats have had 'internal discussions' about Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the New England Patriots are looking to make another big offseason splash, one of the NFL's best wide receivers could be on the table.

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have made veteran wideout Julio Jones available via trade and according to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, the Patriots are a possible suitor for the 32-year-old. NBC Sports Boston's own Michael Holley helped to fuel the Jones-to-Foxboro rumors by saying the seven-time Pro Bowler wants to play with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Apparently, the Patriots are doing their due diligence for a potential Jones trade. Michael Giardi of NFL Network reported Saturday that the organization has had "internal discussions" about Jones.

Perry: Why Julio Jones makes all the sense in the world for the Patriots

If the Falcons do intend to part ways with Jones before next season, the Patriots seem like an obvious fit. Even after adding Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, the offense could use another reliable pass-catcher. Plus, New England still can afford to take on Jones' $15.3 million base salary.

The big question mark for Jones at this stage of his career is his durability. He missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury. Still, he showed in 2019 there's plenty left in the tank with 1,394 receiving yards on 99 catches.

