NFL Rumors: Patriots had 'exploratory talks' with Odell Beckham Jr.

Report: Pats had 'exploratory talks' with Odell Beckham Jr.

Don't rule out the New England Patriots adding a big-name free-agent wide receiver just yet.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the market and the Patriots have expressed interest in the star wideout, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Watch for the Patriots here. I'm told they at least had some exploratory talks early in free agency," Fowler said Friday on NFL Live. "Remember, the Patriots also looked into Beckham in November when he was released by Cleveland.

"Beckham has interest in Bill Belichick, potentially playing for him, and there could be some mutual stuff there, so something to keep in mind. But there's no real rush here from what I'm told on both sides, either with the team or with Beckham."

Beckham revealed in February he was "very, very, very, very" close to landing in New England once he was done in Cleveland. The 29-year-old tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI, so the Patriots likely would be able to sign him on a discount since he's expected to miss part of the 2022 season.

After a rocky finish to his Browns tenure, a rejuvenated Beckham thrived with the Los Angeles Rams. In three regular-season games with his new team, Beckham notched 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns during L.A.'s playoff run, with one of those TDs coming early in the Super Bowl victory.

As of Friday, the Patriots' wide receiver group consists of Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and N'Keal Harry.